North Star Investment Management Corp. Takes $36,000 Position in Textron Inc. (TXT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Textron by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on Textron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $246,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Scott C. Donnelly sold 230,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $12,695,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 707,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,940,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 458,112 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,635 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. Textron had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.40%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

