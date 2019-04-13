Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Micro Focus International PLC – (MFGP)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,547,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,845,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.58% of Micro Focus International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 17.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFGP stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. Micro Focus International PLC – has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $27.32.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.5833 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Micro Focus International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.37 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.19.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

