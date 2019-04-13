Norges Bank Invests $42.86 Million in Delek US Holdings Inc (DK)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,318,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,863,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DK. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 572.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 231,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 197,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,829,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,336,000 after buying an additional 21,141 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Delek US by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 54,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,061,000.

DK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Delek US stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. Delek US Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

In other news, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 10,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $408,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

