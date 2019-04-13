Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,211,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,518,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Servicemaster Global by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 11,846,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,232,000 after buying an additional 5,582,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Servicemaster Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,628,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,346,000 after buying an additional 71,982 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth about $63,070,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Servicemaster Global by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,863,000 after buying an additional 65,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,198,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,776,000 after purchasing an additional 165,352 shares in the last quarter.

SERV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Shares of SERV stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $49.59. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.35 million. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Patrick Mullen sold 22,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $1,069,572.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Servicemaster Global Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

