Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Tribune (TRCO)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 940,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,694,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.07% of Tribune at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRCO. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tribune during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tribune by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tribune during the third quarter worth $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tribune by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tribune during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRCO opened at $46.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.57. Tribune has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $578.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.59 million. Tribune had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tribune will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Tribune’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tribune from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

About Tribune

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

