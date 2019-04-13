Nordea Investment Management AB Has $344,000 Holdings in Aramark (ARMK)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Aramark were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Aramark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,930,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,423,000 after acquiring an additional 217,046 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 14,445,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,495,000 after purchasing an additional 502,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,011,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,878 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 2,227.1% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 12,263,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736,091 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $235,350,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. acquired 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 43,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $1,299,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARMK. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Aramark in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Aramark from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Nordea Investment Management AB Has $344,000 Holdings in Aramark (ARMK)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/nordea-investment-management-ab-has-344000-holdings-in-aramark-armk.html.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.