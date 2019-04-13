Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $138.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $139.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $235.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.70 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 26.42%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRT. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Mizuho cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.82.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

