Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 447.0% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 27,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 65,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,491 shares in the company, valued at $70,376,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $8,435,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,882,607.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,928 shares of company stock valued at $26,515,812 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABMD. BidaskClub lowered ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.40.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $270.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.33. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.60 and a 1 year high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.60 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

