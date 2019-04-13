Nordea Investment Management AB Buys Shares of 6,291 GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in GrubHub by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in GrubHub by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC grew its position in GrubHub by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in GrubHub by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CTO Maria Belousova sold 2,753 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $220,487.77. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,637.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,298 shares of company stock worth $344,320. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GRUB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GrubHub from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price target on shares of GrubHub and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush set a $130.00 price target on shares of GrubHub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

Shares of GrubHub stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. GrubHub Inc has a twelve month low of $64.57 and a twelve month high of $149.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.23.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. GrubHub had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $287.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

GrubHub Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

