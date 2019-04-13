Nordea Investment Management AB Buys Shares of 5,489 BP plc (BP)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BP by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,015,386 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $303,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,327 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in BP by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,420,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,135,000 after acquiring an additional 960,963 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in BP by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,595,212 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $98,411,000 after acquiring an additional 881,094 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in BP by 10,945.6% in the fourth quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 830,851 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,506,000 after acquiring an additional 823,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in BP by 3,652.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 708,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,031,000 after acquiring an additional 689,870 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

BP opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BP plc has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $47.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $75.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.21%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

