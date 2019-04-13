NoLimitCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,949.00 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. NoLimitCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $17,949.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00045890 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000169 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000590 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000118 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 210,579,260 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

