Noku Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last week, Noku has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One Noku token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00002028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Noku has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $11,842.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00364092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019802 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002258 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.01379364 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00218395 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006046 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Noku Profile

Noku was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

