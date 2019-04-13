Noah Coin (NOAH) Price Hits $0.0004

Noah Coin (CURRENCY:NOAH) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last seven days, Noah Coin has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Noah Coin has a total market cap of $12.05 million and approximately $184,691.00 worth of Noah Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noah Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Noah Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00363874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019742 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002256 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.13 or 0.01373810 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00217847 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006015 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Noah Coin

Noah Coin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2017. Noah Coin’s total supply is 91,584,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,687,957,978 tokens. Noah Coin’s official Twitter account is @NOAHCOIN_Proj and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noah Coin’s official website is noahcoin.org

Buying and Selling Noah Coin

Noah Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, Livecoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noah Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noah Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noah Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noah Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noah Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.