NN (NNBR) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NNBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NN in a report on Monday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NN from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.34. NN has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $23.60.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $199.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.05 million. NN had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NN will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NN by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NN by 11,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NN in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NN by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,331,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,378,000 after buying an additional 24,156 shares during the last quarter.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

