Nissan shareholders meet to decide ousting of All ex-chair Ghosn

Nissan executive heed to shareholders Monday for its unfolding scandal in the automaker and requested them to approve ousting Chairman Carlos Ghosn, that has been arrested on misconduct charges.

Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa along with other Nissan Motor Co. executives bowed deeply in apology to the shareholders attending the extraordinary assembly at a Tokyo hotel.

Shareholders are voting to accept the appointment of Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard at Ghosn’s place.

French alliance partner Renault SA owns 43% of Nissan.

Also is that the elimination of Greg Kelly, a board member who’s charged with cooperating with Ghosn from the misconduct.

Angry shareholders demanded responses about how wrongdoing within an huge scale had gone unchecked for a long time and what was going on at the automaker. The assembly was closed except to stockholders but livestreamed.

One shareholder said the management should resign. Saikawa said he felt that his responsibility lay in fixing the shoddy corporate governance first, and continuing to lead its operations. Another shareholder asked if Nissan was prepared to get a damage lawsuit from shareholders because the stock price had dropped.

“I profoundly, profoundly apologize for all the worries and problems we have caused,” Saikawa explained. “That is an unprecedented and incredible misconduct by a leading executive.”

Saikawa summarized the findings of a firm investigation, such as a consultation fee paid to Ghosn’s sister for 13 years he said was doubtful. The investigation has also found much power was concentrated in one person, he explained.

Ken Miyamoto, 65, a Nissan shareholder, said that he was disappointed.

“It is truly such a shame as he was a brilliant manager,” Miyamoto said of Ghosn before heading into the assembly. “I suppose that he became complacent as individuals kept praising him a lot.”

Ghosn has indicated the accusations were created by a few individuals at Nissan expecting to eliminate him out of power and says he’s innocent of allegations.

Ghosn was charged with breach of trust in creating payments into a Muslim businessman and having Nissan shoulder investment reductions, as well as under-reporting his compensation in fiscal documents. Ghosn says that the settlement compensated or wasn’t decided, no investment losses have been also suffered by Nissan, and the payments were for services that are legitimate.

His arrest a week, the fourth since November, involved fresh allegations that a $ 5 million delivered with a Nissan Motor Co. subsidiary and meant for an Oman dealership was diverted to a company effectively controlled by Ghosn. His detention on such allegation has been approved through April 14 but might be extended. The trial’s date isn’t set.

Yokohama-based Nissan, making March subcompact, the Leaf car and Infiniti luxury versions, was on the brink of insolvency when Ghosn was sent in by Renault.

Saikawa told shareholders that the company will stick by the alliance, so correct the government problems and create the ouster of Ghosn”a turning point”

“We had let a system where wrongdoing may be performed without manipulation,” he said.

