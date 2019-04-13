Niobio Cash (NBR) Reaches Market Cap of $257,188.00

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $257,188.00 and $366.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 86.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 123,124,214 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

