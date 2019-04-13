NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Shares Sold by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.5% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,385,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,070,000 after buying an additional 204,880 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 191,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after buying an additional 20,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $142,633,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after buying an additional 23,023 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 3,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $560,409.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,549.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 111,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.27, for a total value of $21,396,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,773 shares of company stock worth $33,097,211 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.08.

Shares of NEE opened at $190.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.06 and a fifty-two week high of $195.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

