NEXT Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.93 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. NEXT has a total market cap of $6.93 million and $183,977.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT token can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00011335 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. In the last week, NEXT has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.01536856 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013203 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00001652 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 1,973,628,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,088,194 tokens. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.