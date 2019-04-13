Newriver Reit PLC (NRR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.40

Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON NRR opened at GBX 244 ($3.19) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.37. The company has a market cap of $734.92 million and a PE ratio of 38.73. Newriver Reit has a one year low of GBX 192.40 ($2.51) and a one year high of GBX 305 ($3.99).
A number of research analysts have recently commented on NRR shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. HSBC upgraded Newriver Reit to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Newriver Reit from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newriver Reit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 302.50 ($3.95).
Newriver Reit Company Profile
NewRiver REIT plc (NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.4 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 21 conveniently located retail parks and over 600 community pubs.
