NewMarket Co. (NEU) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 767,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $316,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NewMarket by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NewMarket by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in NewMarket by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 69,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after acquiring an additional 41,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NewMarket by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $430.75 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $352.89 and a 12 month high of $452.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.50.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $538.31 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 41.52%. Equities analysts expect that NewMarket Co. will post 21.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Separately, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of NewMarket in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock.

In other NewMarket news, Chairman Thomas E. Gottwald sold 11,000 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total value of $4,816,240.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 145,168 shares in the company, valued at $63,560,357.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Rogers sold 500 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.97, for a total transaction of $216,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/newmarket-co-neu-shares-sold-by-public-employees-retirement-system-of-ohio.html.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.