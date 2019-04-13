Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Position Trimmed by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,889 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of Newell Brands worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 33.45%.

NWL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup set a $24.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

