New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NYCB. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.95.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $270.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dominick Ciampa purchased 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $394,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,167.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,876,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,625,000 after acquiring an additional 455,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 42,876,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,625,000 after acquiring an additional 455,299 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 41,199,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,340,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,303,000 after acquiring an additional 292,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,688,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,940,000 after acquiring an additional 691,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.