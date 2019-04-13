New Hope Co. Limited (NHC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 on May 7th

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

New Hope stock opened at A$2.82 ($2.00) on Friday. New Hope has a twelve month low of A$2.00 ($1.42) and a twelve month high of A$4.50 ($3.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24.

In other news, insider Shane Stephan 157,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. Also, insider Robert Millner bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.61 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of A$72,200.00 ($51,205.67).

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Oil and Gas. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

