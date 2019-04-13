Neuronetics (STIM) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Neuronetics (NASDAQ: STIM) is one of 120 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Neuronetics to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Neuronetics alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Neuronetics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuronetics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Neuronetics Competitors 798 2799 4973 252 2.53

Neuronetics presently has a consensus target price of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 93.23%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 21.34%. Given Neuronetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Neuronetics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics N/A N/A N/A Neuronetics Competitors -30.00% -41.48% -13.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.4% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Neuronetics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics $52.78 million -$24.10 million -6.20 Neuronetics Competitors $1.48 billion $146.48 million 44.41

Neuronetics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Neuronetics. Neuronetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Neuronetics beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrist customers. Neuronetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.