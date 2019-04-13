NetApp (NTAP) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NTAP. Cross Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on NetApp to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.88.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $75.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 20,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $1,280,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,645.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 5,050 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $333,350.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,229.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8,090.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 660.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

