Neil Peniket Sells 200,000 Shares of SRT Marine Systems PLC (SRT) Stock

SRT Marine Systems PLC (LON:SRT) insider Neil Peniket sold 200,000 shares of SRT Marine Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42), for a total transaction of £64,000 ($83,627.34).

LON:SRT opened at GBX 33.25 ($0.43) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 million and a PE ratio of -13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 3.62. SRT Marine Systems PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 23.90 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 38 ($0.50).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of SRT Marine Systems in a research note on Wednesday.

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions in North America, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

