Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wright Medical Group (WMGI)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WMGI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.62.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

Shares of WMGI stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Wright Medical Group has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $32.86.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $238.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 20.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wright Medical Group news, CFO Lance A. Berry sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $206,652.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle sold 32,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $983,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,258. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,553,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $317,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,590 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,081,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 15,348.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,768,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,891,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,211,000.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.