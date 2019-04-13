Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Green Dot (GDOT)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GDOT. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.92.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of GDOT stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $62.69. The stock had a trading volume of 506,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,065. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.75. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $56.23 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $237.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.80 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jess Unruh sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $161,647.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,999.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $338,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 84,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,699,991.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,155 shares of company stock worth $6,227,112. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.