Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) Holdings Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.18% of Navigators Group worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Navigators Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Navigators Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navigators Group by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Navigators Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navigators Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navigators Group stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 0.36. Navigators Group Inc has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $71.45.

NAVG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Navigators Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigators Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Navigators Group Company Profile

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

