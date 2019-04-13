National Health Investors (NHI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Get National Health Investors alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NHI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. KeyCorp set a $65.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.14.

NYSE NHI opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 17.92 and a current ratio of 17.92. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $84.57. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.51.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.52). National Health Investors had a net margin of 52.38% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.64%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $92,165.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.