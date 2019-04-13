Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Sells 221 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 54,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 73.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7,205.6% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 49,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $157.68 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $125.81 and a 12-month high of $173.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Sells 221 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/nachman-norwood-parrott-inc-sells-221-shares-of-ishares-russell-2000-etf-iwm.html.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.