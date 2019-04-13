MustangCoin (MST) Price Tops $0.0184 on Exchanges

MustangCoin (CURRENCY:MST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. MustangCoin has a total market capitalization of $11,597.00 and $0.00 worth of MustangCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MustangCoin has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One MustangCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000904 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MustangCoin (CRYPTO:MST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2016. MustangCoin’s total supply is 630,343 coins. The official website for MustangCoin is mustangcoin.xyz . MustangCoin’s official Twitter account is @mustangcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MustangCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MustangCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MustangCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MustangCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

