Murphy Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,925 GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 685 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 967 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.08% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Shore Capital cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.99.
GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 160.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.
About GlaxoSmithKline
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.
