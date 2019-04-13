Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $388,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,501,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $196.37 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $205.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

