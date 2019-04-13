Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes Position in Pioneer Energy Services Corp (PES)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 250,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PES. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 8.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,257,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 100,903 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 58.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 42.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 211,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 62,554 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 26.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,779,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services in the third quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PES opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 3.04. Pioneer Energy Services Corp has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $6.35.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PES shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 price target on Pioneer Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Simmons decreased their price target on Pioneer Energy Services to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Pioneer Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.61.
Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile
Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.
Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES).
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.