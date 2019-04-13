Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes $316,000 Position in Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,443,000 after purchasing an additional 840,414 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 525.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 972,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,492,000 after buying an additional 816,642 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,694,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after buying an additional 805,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,703,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,925,000 after buying an additional 717,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,090,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,637,000 after buying an additional 713,709 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

Shares of MNK stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.29.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $834.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.45 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 134.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

