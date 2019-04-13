Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases New Position in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $189,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,257,952.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Glenn S. Forbes sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $201,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,705 shares of company stock worth $12,116,336. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HRL opened at $41.15 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

