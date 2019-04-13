MTY Food Group (MTY) Stock Price Down 8.7%

MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) shares fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$53.39 and last traded at C$53.45. 107,583 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 72,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.57.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTY. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Friday, January 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$107.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MTY Food Group Inc will post 3.15999978263114 EPS for the current year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service restaurants in Canada and internationally. It also operates a distribution center and a food processing plant. As of November 30, 2017, the company had 5,469 locations comprising 5,402 franchised and 67 company operated locations. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

