MTU Aero Engines (MTX) Given a €195.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTX. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. HSBC set a €228.00 ($265.12) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($210.47) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €182.00 ($211.63) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €198.71 ($231.05).

ETR:MTX opened at €204.70 ($238.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion and a PE ratio of 25.27. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €134.00 ($155.81) and a one year high of €209.40 ($243.49).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business.

