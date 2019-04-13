M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Equities analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to announce $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the highest is $1.53 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $6.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.27. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. Robert W. Baird downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush set a $165.00 price target on M&T Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.50.

In other M&T Bank news, VP Michele D. Trolli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total value of $865,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,416.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $1,645,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,668. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTB stock traded up $3.26 on Friday, reaching $167.76. 1,019,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,996. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $133.78 and a 12-month high of $188.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 31.10%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

