Msci (MSCI) Given News Impact Rating of 2.27

News articles about Msci (NYSE:MSCI) have trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Msci earned a media sentiment score of 2.27 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Msci’s score:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Msci to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Buckingham Research began coverage on Msci in a report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Msci from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Msci to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.78.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $217.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Msci has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $218.51.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $361.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.95 million. Msci had a return on equity of 196.12% and a net margin of 35.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Msci will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

In other Msci news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 19,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.14, for a total value of $3,327,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,988,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

