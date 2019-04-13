Moving Cloud Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $60,966.00 (MCC)

Moving Cloud Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 13th. Moving Cloud Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and $60,966.00 worth of Moving Cloud Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moving Cloud Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges including DOBI trade, BCEX and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Moving Cloud Coin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00366462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019780 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.01379919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00218637 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006244 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001579 BTC.

About Moving Cloud Coin

Moving Cloud Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Moving Cloud Coin is www.mcsports.cn/mcblock/en . Moving Cloud Coin’s official Twitter account is @MCC_blockcity

Moving Cloud Coin Coin Trading

Moving Cloud Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, CoinEgg and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moving Cloud Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moving Cloud Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moving Cloud Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

