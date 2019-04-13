Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Symrise (SY1) a €68.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.50 ($90.12) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Main First Bank set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €77.23 ($89.80).

Get Symrise alerts:

FRA:SY1 opened at €81.70 ($95.00) on Wednesday. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.