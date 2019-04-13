Moody National Bank Trust Division Invests $36,000 in DISH Network Corp (DISH) Stock

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Defranco bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.67 per share, for a total transaction of $306,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,528,529 shares in the company, valued at $46,879,984.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,750. Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DISH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

DISH stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. DISH Network Corp has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.58.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03). DISH Network had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DISH Network Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

