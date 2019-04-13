Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 1,520 Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,472,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 21,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 19,624 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $51.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0389 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

