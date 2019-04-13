Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 272 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $475,929,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,978.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,105,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,021,655 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.7% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,887,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $812,488,000 after buying an additional 3,656,670 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 401.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,034,000 after buying an additional 2,621,463 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 62,477,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,133,793,000 after buying an additional 1,370,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $65.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $56.83 and a 52-week high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

