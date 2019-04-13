MonetaryUnit Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.88 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and $11,347.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00018466 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00016799 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00008996 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 155,876,744 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

