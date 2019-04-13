Mondi’s (MNDI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MNDI. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.75) price objective (down previously from GBX 2,400 ($31.36)) on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,975 ($25.81) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,180 ($28.49).

MNDI opened at GBX 1,799.50 ($23.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Mondi has a 12 month low of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,250 ($29.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of €0.55 ($0.63) per share. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.21. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

In other Mondi news, insider Andrew King sold 7,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,791 ($23.40), for a total transaction of £136,635.39 ($178,538.34).

About Mondi

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

