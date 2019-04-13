Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 25.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,955 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,597,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 3rd quarter valued at $936,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,604,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 25,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

NYSE:TAP opened at $59.98 on Friday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $54.17 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.23.

In related news, CEO Simon Cox sold 9,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $576,372.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/molson-coors-brewing-co-tap-shares-bought-by-manning-napier-group-llc.html.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.