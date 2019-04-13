Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $894,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 98,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,020,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.06 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

In other news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total transaction of $11,318,213.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $629,807.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HON opened at $162.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.48 and a 52 week high of $167.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/modera-wealth-management-llc-has-894000-stake-in-honeywell-international-inc-hon.html.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.